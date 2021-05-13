Two women face up to five years for hummingbird selling scheme

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A businesswoman and her employee are facing up to five years in prison for hummingbird smuggling.

Sixty-three-year-old Cecilia Castaneda and 57-year-old Maria Luisa Garza Salazar entered a guilty plea on Jan. 22nd.

Both women admitted to illegally selling hummingbirds.

The two females were charged for selling dried or parts of more than 160 hummingbirds.

Both face up to five years in prison and a possible $250,000 fine.

