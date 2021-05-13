Advertisement

U.S. Army Soldiers rescue undocumented immigrants from river

Agents used a flotation device to pull the individuals to safety
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents along with U.S. Army Soldiers rescued two undocumented immigrants from the Rio Grande.

The rescue happened on May 11 when several individuals attempted to cross the river illegally into the U.S.

The soldiers assigned to support CBP in the area saw two people who were struggling to stay afloat.

One of the soldiers immediately jumped into the river and used a flotation device to pull the individual to land; meanwhile, another soldier jumped in to rescue the other.

The undocumented individuals, who were from Mexico, did not require further medical assistance. All were taken into custody for further investigation.

