Zapata suffering from extreme weather damage

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Folks in Zapata are cleaning up after being hit by a storm on Tuesday night.

From tree debris to roofs, crews were out picking up what was left behind.

Commissioner Paco Mendoza sent us the above images.

He says Precinct One, especially the Falcon Lake Estates east subdivision, was hit hard.

