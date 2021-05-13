Advertisement

Zapata suffering from extreme weather damage

From tree debris to roofs, crews were out picking up what was left behind.
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Folks in Zapata are cleaning up after being hit by a storm on Tuesday night.

Commissioner Paco Mendoza sent us the above images.

He says Precinct One, especially the Falcon Lake Estates east subdivision, was hit hard.

