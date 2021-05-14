Advertisement

Art exhibits happening in downtown Laredo this weekend!

There will be several different activities for different age groups
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -With the weekend approaching, if you haven’t made any plans yet, you can enjoy a beautiful day in downtown Laredo.

Anyone who loves art and culture can join the Laredo Center for the Arts Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for an “Art Happening” at 500 San Agustin Ave.

There will be several different activities for different age groups including knitfitti, chalk art, and sketching.

You can attend an art exhibit or a virtual exhibit if you want to stay home or you can create works of art.

The event is free of charge.

For more information, you can call 956-725-1715 or visit laredoartcenter.org.

