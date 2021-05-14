Authorities find several people in a haystack

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities in Freer find several people hiding inside hay bales earlier this week.

The discovery was made on May 12 when the Freer Police conducted a traffic stop on a truck that was hauling hay on a flatbed trailer.

Border Patrol agents arrived and conducted a search of the trailer and found 20 undocumented immigrants hiding in the hay.

They were found to be in the U.S. illegally.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.