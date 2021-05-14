Authorities find several people in a haystack
The discovery was made after Freer Police pulled over a truck that was hauling a flatbed trailer
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities in Freer find several people hiding inside hay bales earlier this week.
The discovery was made on May 12 when the Freer Police conducted a traffic stop on a truck that was hauling hay on a flatbed trailer.
Border Patrol agents arrived and conducted a search of the trailer and found 20 undocumented immigrants hiding in the hay.
They were found to be in the U.S. illegally.
