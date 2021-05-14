Advertisement

Belgium spa allows customers to drink and bathe in beer

By Justin Reyes
May. 14, 2021
Belgium, Brussels. (KGNS) - A new beer spa is getting ready to open in Belgium, a place where you can drink your beer and bathe in it at the same time!

Customers will relax in jacuzzis with beer, hops, and barley mixed into the water.

It’s a first-of-its-kind spa experience in Brussels, the Belgian capital.

The “Good Beer Spa” was founded by a local couple after they went to one in the Czech Republic two or three years ago.

The mixture for the jacuzzi is made on-site, the grains combined with beer.

It’s poured into the jacuzzi, where clients will sit for 45 minutes.

The founders invited a few neighbors who said they enjoyed the smells and the relaxing atmosphere.

Dermatologists, however, say the claims of skin benefits may not be sound medicine.

