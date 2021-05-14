Cars line up for student vaccinations at LISD

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanding to those 12 to 15 years of age, one local school district holds their first vaccine drive.

The Laredo Independent School District is continuing its mission to fully vaccinate more than 5,000 students for COVID-19, calling this vaccine drive their busiest one yet.

Hundreds of cars lined up, anxious to be the first in line since the early morning.

“We came here at 7:30 and the line was already four blocks down, and we’re like, ‘oh my gosh, we should’ve gotten here by 5,” said Cassandra Vargas, a 14-year-old student.

After several months of waiting, teenagers under 16 were finally able to receive the vaccine.

“Relieved... relieved that I could get it,” said Osiel Zepeda, 14-year-old student. “That I could get the vaccine.”

Although around the country some parents are still hesitant about vaccinating their children, here at home they were waiting for this moment.

“My husband and I, we already got it so it’s just us, him, and we’re waiting on our youngest one to get one, too,” said Consuelo Sandoval, a local parent.

LISD calls this vaccine drive their busiest one yet, also vaccinating parents who needed one.

The district was able to distribute 600 vaccines.

“The police just came to talk to us because the traffic line is very big,” said Maggie Martinez. “So he wants to make sure we have enough doses for the people who are waiting.”

Kids were able to get their first shot, feeling like they are one step closer to normalcy now.

“I don’t know if it’s 100% that I got it, but I know it’s kind of safe and I can relax when I go to places because I would always get anxiety from going to places, because I was scared if I was going to get it or not,” said Luis, another 14-year-old student.

“Finally, yes, because I’ve seen my brothers get it and with this whole COVID thing is just a mess and I just wanna get it already,” said Vargas.

Many parents say they are feeling more confident now about sending their kids back to school after making this move.

For kids over 12 that weren’t able to make it, LISD will be holding another vaccine clinic for its students next Friday, May 21st at Shirley Field from 8: 30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

