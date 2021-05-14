City pays tribute to Cruz Family

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The city is honoring a local family at a city baseball field.

District Four Councilmember Alberto Torres Jr held an unveiling ceremony for the Cruz Field Monument located at 202 West Saunders.

Cruz Field was founded by members of the Cruz Family with the purpose of enhancing recreational activities in the area.

Throughout the years, many teams have used it to play baseball.

