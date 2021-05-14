Advertisement

City pays tribute to Cruz Family

Councilman Alberto Torres unveils monument at Cruz Field
Councilman Alberto Torres unveils monument at Cruz Field(City of Laredo)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The city is honoring a local family at a city baseball field.

District Four Councilmember Alberto Torres Jr held an unveiling ceremony for the Cruz Field Monument located at 202 West Saunders.

Cruz Field was founded by members of the Cruz Family with the purpose of enhancing recreational activities in the area.

Throughout the years, many teams have used it to play baseball.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating fourth murder
Laredo Police investigating fourth murder of 2021
File photo: Whiskey House
Alcohol to go sales now allowed in Texas
Body found on ranch near border
Body found on ranch near border
22-year-old Guillermo Rodriguez
Morning accident causes damage to utility box in north Laredo
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents

Latest News

Art activities happening around town
Art exhibits happening in downtown Laredo this weekend!
Camping under the Stars event
Residents invited to camp out at Jovita Idar Park
Woman wakes up covered in blood
Texas woman wakes up to blood dripping from ceiling
Blood seeps through ceiling
Woman wakes up to blood dripping from apartment ceiling
Authorities find humans in haystack
Authorities find several people in a haystack