Advertisement

DPS recovers stolen GMC Sierra

Authorities say these vehicles are often used for human or drug smuggling activity
DPS recovers stolen truck
DPS recovers stolen truck(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -DPS Troopers recovered a stolen truck while assisting Border Patrol agents during a car chase.

The troopers were able to deploy a tire deflation device, disabling the 2017 GMC Sierra.

The stolen truck was found abandoned inside a ranch along Highway 59 in Webb County.

Officials say these types of trucks are commonly stolen and then used for smuggling people or drugs.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating fourth murder
Laredo Police investigating fourth murder of 2021
File photo: Whiskey House
Alcohol to go sales now allowed in Texas
Body found on ranch near border
Body found on ranch near border
22-year-old Guillermo Rodriguez
Morning accident causes damage to utility box in north Laredo
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents

Latest News

Belgium beer spa
Belgium spa allows customers to drink and bathe in beer
Man accused of assault
Laredo Police searching for man tied to assault
Authorities find several people in a haystack
Authorities find several people in a haystack
Carole Baskin
Tiger King star offers $5,000 reward for missing tiger