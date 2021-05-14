DPS recovers stolen GMC Sierra
Authorities say these vehicles are often used for human or drug smuggling activity
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -DPS Troopers recovered a stolen truck while assisting Border Patrol agents during a car chase.
The troopers were able to deploy a tire deflation device, disabling the 2017 GMC Sierra.
The stolen truck was found abandoned inside a ranch along Highway 59 in Webb County.
Officials say these types of trucks are commonly stolen and then used for smuggling people or drugs.
