DPS recovers stolen GMC Sierra

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -DPS Troopers recovered a stolen truck while assisting Border Patrol agents during a car chase.

The troopers were able to deploy a tire deflation device, disabling the 2017 GMC Sierra.

The stolen truck was found abandoned inside a ranch along Highway 59 in Webb County.

Officials say these types of trucks are commonly stolen and then used for smuggling people or drugs.

