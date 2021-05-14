Health authority addresses new CDC mask guidelines

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Laredo’s health authority Doctor Victor Trevino is reacting to the new CDC guidance, telling KGNS in a statement:

“The CDC’s updated guidance today is monumental in nature, and demonstrates the impact vaccination has on one’s life. Laredo has paid a heavy price, so I am hopeful that we can continue to control the spread of COVID-19 in our community, and get back to normalcy.”

