Laredo College partners with Border Patrol for classroom training

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A federal agency is teaming up with a local college as agents continue to see a surge in undocumented immigrants at our border.

This partnership will help Customs and Border Protection continue its mission here at home.

Laredo College has a few organizations who use their buildings, such as the Rio Grande International Study Center, the Laredo Theater Guild International, and now they’ve added one more to that list: a federal agency.

This month, Laredo College signed an agreement with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to lease out the former nursing building.

This comes after the Lopez Nursing Building in Laredo College main campus has been vacant for a few months now, since the nursing program was moved to the Laredo College south campus.

The one year agreement is for Border Patrol agents to conduct defensive tactics training.

“The training will be in classroom training and those don’t include fire arms or anything of that nature,” said Michael Gonzalez. “It is all in classroom training that’s conducted as a function of this agreement.”

Laredo College wants to be an “economic engine” for the community and grow the number of partnerships with law enforcement and other organizations.

“We have the literacy volunteers on our campus, we’re a military fort, there’s been an army reserve on our campus for many, many years.”

Meanwhile, Border Patrol says: “This lease with Laredo College provides Border Patrol with space to deliver training to our agents to better support our community and accomplish our border security mission.”

