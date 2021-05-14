Advertisement

Laredo Police searching for man tied to assault

Police released a snapshot of the subject who was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans inside a store
Man accused of assault
Man accused of assault(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local law enforcement is on the lookout for a man who is believed to be tied to an assault case.

Laredo Police posted a picture on their Facebook page of the person of interest wearing a white t-shirt a black facemask and blue jeans.

If you have any information on this person’s identity or whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating fourth murder
Laredo Police investigating fourth murder of 2021
File photo: Whiskey House
Alcohol to go sales now allowed in Texas
Body found on ranch near border
Body found on ranch near border
22-year-old Guillermo Rodriguez
Morning accident causes damage to utility box in north Laredo
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents

Latest News

DPS recovers stolen truck
DPS recovers stolen GMC Sierra
Belgium beer spa
Belgium spa allows customers to drink and bathe in beer
Authorities find several people in a haystack
Authorities find several people in a haystack
Carole Baskin
Tiger King star offers $5,000 reward for missing tiger