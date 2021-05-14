Laredo Police searching for man tied to assault

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local law enforcement is on the lookout for a man who is believed to be tied to an assault case.

Laredo Police posted a picture on their Facebook page of the person of interest wearing a white t-shirt a black facemask and blue jeans.

If you have any information on this person’s identity or whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.