LISD to hold vaccination drive for students 12 years and older

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District is doing its part to make sure students are vaccinated.

On Friday, they will be administering the Pfizer vaccine during a drive for students 12 years of age and older at the Shirley Field parking lot from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Students must be 12 years or older and will need to have a parent or guardian present to sign forms.

LISD will also hold another vaccination drive at the Lara Academy Clinic for employees and students 18-years-of age or older.

They will be offering the Moderna vaccine there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The school district says roughly 90 percent of its staff has already received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

