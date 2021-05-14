Living it up on a Friday!

Advertisement

Expect a wet and rainy weekend
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s Friday and we are in love with these excellent temperatures!

We’ll start our morning nice and breezy in the mid to upper 60s with a high of 87 degrees.

We are expecting a slight chance of rain as we head into Saturday.

On Saturday, we are looking at a high of 88 degrees with a 50 percent chance of rain and strong winds.

Enjoy the 80s because we are going to shoot back up to the upper 90s and hundreds.

On Sunday, expect a high of 97 and then on Monday we’ll get up to triple digits.

As we head into next week, expect sunny and humid conditions with some slight chances of rain.

On Monday expect a high of 100, as well as Tuesday.

By midweek, we’ll cool down into the upper 90s.

We are one month away from the official start of summer, but we could see summer start as early as next week.

