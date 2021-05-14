Advertisement

Man sentenced to four years for human smuggling

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 14, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A 24-year-old man from Corpus Christi will spend several years behind bars for smuggling over 70 people in a trailer.

Francisco Benavides pleaded guilty on Dec. 18 of 2020 for an incident that happened on Oct. 14 of last year.

According to court documents, Benavides arrived at the US 83 checkpoint driving a semi-truck and a trailer. During that time, he was referred to secondary inspection where authorities found 74 undocumented individuals, one of which was an unaccompanied minor.

Benavides claimed he traveled to Laredo from Corpus Christi to work as a trucker, despite not having a commercial license or any training as a driver. He also said he thought he was being paid $250 to transport meat to Eagle Pass.

Benavides will spend four years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

