Police reveal identity of city’s fourth murder victim

Twenty-nine year old Juan Francisco Seca Jr. has been identified by Laredo police as the victim in Thursday’s discovery.
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police are revealing the identity of Laredo’s fourth murder victim.

Investigators believe that the victim may have died at the scene where they found him, but are still working to put everything together.

The department is also confirming the manner in which he died.

“They’re also confirming that the victim was stabbed with some sort of knife or cutting instrument,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “Right now, the homicide investigators who are in charge of this case are moving the case along. We’re giving them a little bit more time, we barely passed the 24 hour mark at three in the morning.”

Investigators say they are still looking at different things before naming any suspect or potential suspects.

