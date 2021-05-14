Advertisement

Residents invited to camp out at Jovita Idar Park

Families are encouraged to bring their own camping equipment
Camping under the Stars event
Camping under the Stars event(City of Laredo)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -It is time to grab that tent and sleeping bag for a camping experience you won’t want to miss!

Families are invited to set up their tents at Jovita Idar Park for a city camping event.

There will be hot dogs, night fishing, breakfast and even a movie in the park.

Families are encouraged to bring their own camping equipment, but no BBQ pits or alcohol is allowed.

The fun starts tonight at 6:30 p.m.

