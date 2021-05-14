Residents invited to camp out at Jovita Idar Park

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -It is time to grab that tent and sleeping bag for a camping experience you won’t want to miss!

Families are invited to set up their tents at Jovita Idar Park for a city camping event.

There will be hot dogs, night fishing, breakfast and even a movie in the park.

Families are encouraged to bring their own camping equipment, but no BBQ pits or alcohol is allowed.

The fun starts tonight at 6:30 p.m.

