TAMIU graduation ceremonies to take place at Sames Auto Arena

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Many college graduates at our local university will walk the stage to get that college diploma this weekend.

Today and tomorrow, TAMIU will be hosting its first in-person commencement ceremonies at the Sames Auto Arena.

All four ceremonies will be conducted with face coverings, and social distancing protocols developed by the university as well as the arena.

The first ceremony will be this afternoon at 4 and will include 2021 undergraduate degrees from the college of arts and sciences.

Then at 7 p.m., the ceremony will be the college of arts and sciences 2020 undergraduates and graduates.

Saturday at 10 a.m. will be the college of education, and college of nursing and health sciences.

And at 1 p.m. the ceremony will include AR Sanchez Jr School of business.

All ceremonies will be streamed on TAMIU’s website.

