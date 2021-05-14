Tiger King star offers $5,000 reward for missing tiger
Officials don’t believe the tiger is roaming the streets and they want to figure out who has him
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -“Tiger King” star Carole Baskin is offering a $5,000 reward for finding a tiger that went missing in Houston.
An attorney for the man last seen with the animal says it’s a nine-month-old male Bengal Tiger named India.
Officials don’t think he’s roaming the streets and they want to figure out who has him.
The tiger was last spotted in front of a Houston home Sunday.
Victor Hugo Cuevas allegedly put the cat into an SUV and drove away.
Owning a tiger is legal in most of Texas but not in Houston.
An attorney for Cuevas says India doesn’t belong to his client.
