Two-year-old injured in two vehicle collision
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A toddler is in serious condition after being involved in a two-vehicle rollover Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened at around seven o clock when officers were called out to the intersection of Burnside and San Dario.
Officials arrived and found four people involved in the accident, one of which was the two-year-old who had been thrown from the vehicle.
Three people refused treatment; meanwhile, the two-year-old was taken to LMC.
