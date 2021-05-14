Two-year-old injured in two vehicle collision

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A toddler is in serious condition after being involved in a two-vehicle rollover Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at around seven o clock when officers were called out to the intersection of Burnside and San Dario.

Officials arrived and found four people involved in the accident, one of which was the two-year-old who had been thrown from the vehicle.

Three people refused treatment; meanwhile, the two-year-old was taken to LMC.

