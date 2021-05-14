Advertisement

Two-year-old injured in two vehicle collision

Three people refused treatment; meanwhile, the two-year-old was taken to LMC
Toddler injured in two vehicle accident
Toddler injured in two vehicle accident(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A toddler is in serious condition after being involved in a two-vehicle rollover Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at around seven o clock when officers were called out to the intersection of Burnside and San Dario.

Officials arrived and found four people involved in the accident, one of which was the two-year-old who had been thrown from the vehicle.

Three people refused treatment; meanwhile, the two-year-old was taken to LMC.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating fourth murder
Laredo Police investigating fourth murder of 2021
File photo: Whiskey House
Alcohol to go sales now allowed in Texas
Body found on ranch near border
Body found on ranch near border
22-year-old Guillermo Rodriguez
Morning accident causes damage to utility box in north Laredo
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents

Latest News

Art activities happening around town
Art exhibits happening in downtown Laredo this weekend!
Camping under the Stars event
Residents invited to camp out at Jovita Idar Park
Woman wakes up covered in blood
Texas woman wakes up to blood dripping from ceiling
Blood seeps through ceiling
Woman wakes up to blood dripping from apartment ceiling
Authorities find humans in haystack
Authorities find several people in a haystack