Salvation Army to host rummage sale

All the profits people make at the sale on Saturday will help the Salvation Army serve our community.
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - You won’t want to miss out on a sale the Salvation Army is gearing up to host.

Things at the rummage sale will go for really low cost and the deals will be a steal.  

The event takes place on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. at 408 Matamoros Street in the parking lot of the Salvation Army store front.

”Well especially right now with the pandemic, people were without work, people really couldn’t afford to buy a lot of things and this gives them an opportunity to buy a lot of things at a price where they can afford it, but at the same time that money that’s raised has helped people for food,” said Captain Rogelio Galaviz. “We serve two meals a day, Monday through Friday. Breakfast and lunch. So we continue those services.”

The Salvation Army helps provide food and services to Laredoans in need of help.

