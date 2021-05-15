Salvation Army to host rummage sale

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - You won’t want to miss out on a sale the Salvation Army is gearing up to host.

Things at the rummage sale will go for really low cost and the deals will be a steal.

The event takes place on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. at 408 Matamoros Street in the parking lot of the Salvation Army store front.

All the profits people make at the sale will help the Salvation Army serve our community.

”Well especially right now with the pandemic, people were without work, people really couldn’t afford to buy a lot of things and this gives them an opportunity to buy a lot of things at a price where they can afford it, but at the same time that money that’s raised has helped people for food,” said Captain Rogelio Galaviz. “We serve two meals a day, Monday through Friday. Breakfast and lunch. So we continue those services.”

The Salvation Army helps provide food and services to Laredoans in need of help.

