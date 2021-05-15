Texas law now permanently allows alcohol to go

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - House Bill 10-24 allows beer, wine, and mixed drinks to be included in pickup and delivery food orders, securing a revenue stream made available to restaurants during the pandemic when their dining areas were forced to close here in Texas.

It’s legislation that is now permanently to go in Texas, thanks to newly signed legislation.

The bill allows restaurants and bars with mixed beverage permits and on site kitchens to sell liquor, quicker than ever.

“During the course of the pandemic, to help restaurants to help better deal with the pandemic, we waived a regulation to allow restaurants to sell alcohol to go.”

Local and state officers are mixed in their reaction to a new bill signed into law from Governor Greg Abbot that now allows alcohol to go.

The flow of alcohol has police and advocates worried.

“Last year, here to date, we were at about a 159 arrests for DWI, mind you that was during the pandemic year, that’s is when the roadways here began to shut down, so there will be an increase in arrests this year now that’s reopened,” said Officer Emanuel Diaz.

“We don’t think it’s going to be a good idea, but it’s already passed so we just need as a community to need to be careful and ask you not to drink and drive because it’s gong to be pretty easy to prepare their drinks on the go, right?” said Veronica Jimenez from SCAN.

The permanent alcohol to go option could benefit the restaurant industry after it was devastated during the pandemic.

More than 700,000 employees in Texas lost their job because of COVID-19.

“Just make sure the customers are able to drive when they purchase these items, when they are taking them make sure they don’t have any signs of impairment. If they are, we strongly urge to practice caution, then not to sell any alcohol to these patrons, especially if its in a to go fashion.”

Abbot signed a waiver in March last year to allow alcohol to go sales, and now it’s extended indefinitely.

“Well, it turns out that Texas liked it so much that Texas legislators wanted to make it a permanent law in the state of Texas and about to sign into law. But as always, we urge the motorists in Laredo that if you’re going to go out- there’s nothing wrong with you going out, just as long as you plan ahead. Utilize uber, utilize life, get a designated driver. Do as much as you can dan from driving while intoxicated because not only are putting yourself at risk, but as the general community as well.”

Texas has traditionally had restrictive alcohol laws because of the state’s high DWI numbers.

Depending on a driver’s history, anyone arrested for driving intoxicated can face between two to ten years in jail and and an $18,000 fine.

