Agents arrest child sex offender

Jose Alfredo Bueno Rea
Jose Alfredo Bueno Rea(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrested a child sex offender who was attempting to enter the U.S. illegally.

The arrest happened on May 13 when agents apprehended several individuals who were attempting to cross into the U.S. illegally.

Records revealed that one of the individuals identified as Jose Alfredo Bueno Rea had prior convictions of sexual assault of a child under 16-years of age.

The Mexican National was arrested and is being held by U.S. Border Patrol pending criminal prosecution for his immigration violations.

