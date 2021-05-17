Advertisement

Biden to boost world vaccine sharing commitment to 80M doses

By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce Monday that the U.S. will share an additional 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the world in the coming six weeks, the White House said.

The doses would come from existing U.S. production of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine stocks, according White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said more details would be released in the coming days.

It comes on top of the Biden’s administration’s prior commitment to share about 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not yet authorized for use in the U.S., by the end of June. The AstraZeneca doses will be available to ship once they clear a safety review by the Food and Drug Administration.

Biden is also tapping COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients to lead the administration’s efforts to share doses with the world. The Biden administration has yet to announce how they will be shared or which countries will receive them.

To date, the U.S. has shared about 4.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine with Canada and Mexico.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One-year-old child mauled by family dog in south Laredo
File photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Former CBP officer pleads guilty to smuggling undocumented woman for housekeeping
Woman wakes up covered in blood
Texas woman wakes up to blood dripping from ceiling
Police reveal identity of city’s fourth murder victim
Police reveal identity of city’s fourth murder victim
Texas law now permanently allows alcohol to go
Texas law now permanently allows alcohol to go

Latest News

This photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Supreme Court to weigh rollback of abortion rights
FILE - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on...
Suit: Georgia election law threatens voting, speech rights
LIVE: Biden remarks on COVID response
A bar in Louisville, Kentucky is requiring proof of vaccination in order to go maskless.
Louisville bar owner asks fully vaccinated customers to show proof to go maskless