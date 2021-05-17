Boil notice announced after water line break

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A water line break affects thousands of people in south Laredo.

Because of that, there is a boil water notice for the area.

Maintenance crews are working to resolve the problem but in the meantime people are asked to boil their water.

The issue caused several schools to dismiss classes early on Monday.

The following areas are affected:

- South of Lomas Del Sur Boulevard

- West of Cuatro Vientos Boulevard,

- East of Rio Grande River, and extending south to Mangana Hein Road.

This area affects approximately over 7,000 customers, which falls within Districts 1.

The city will be releasing updates throughout the day.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.