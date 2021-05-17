Advertisement

Family of James Ellis still seeks closure, seven years after death

Mr. James “Jimmy” Ellis would have turned 79-years-old on Sunday
James “Jimmy" Ellis and man caught on surveillance video
James “Jimmy" Ellis and man caught on surveillance video(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A Laredo family is still searching for justice, seven years later after their loved one died due to injuries sustained during a burglary.

Mr. James “Jimmy” Ellis would have turned 79-years-old on Sunday.

Ellis was the victim of a home burglary that happened on Jan. 26, 2014 at the 215 block of Cortez Street.

Police say Ellis was found unconscious after he had been assaulted and passed away from his injuries on Feb. 12, 2014.

Although no arrests have been made, the police department wants to remind the community of the investigation into his murder from 2014.

During the investigation, officers were able to obtain nearby surveillance footage which captured the man coming from the area of Ellis’ home.

Video shows a man wearing a green Aeropostale brand shirt that says “Surf Malibu”.

The investigation also revealed that an antique-style double-barrel shotgun was stolen from the residence.

Investigators say they have received numerous tips and have followed each possible lead.

To this date, no one has been charged with Mr. Ellis’ murder.

The Laredo Police Department sends Mr. Ellis’ family thoughts and prayers as the family continues to seek closure for their father’s death.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One-year-old child mauled by family dog in south Laredo
File photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Former CBP officer pleads guilty to smuggling undocumented woman for housekeeping
Woman wakes up covered in blood
Texas woman wakes up to blood dripping from ceiling
Police reveal identity of city’s fourth murder victim
Police reveal identity of city’s fourth murder victim
Texas law now permanently allows alcohol to go
Texas law now permanently allows alcohol to go

Latest News

File photo: Laredo Police
Police investigating man’s death after he died while in custody
18-wheeler knocks out power lines
18-wheeler crash causes power outage in 359 area
Jose Alfredo Bueno Rea
Agents arrest child sex offender
Saint Augustine students give back to healthcare workers
Saint Augustine Students give thanks to healthcare workers with small gesture