Family of James Ellis still seeks closure, seven years after death

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A Laredo family is still searching for justice, seven years later after their loved one died due to injuries sustained during a burglary.

Mr. James “Jimmy” Ellis would have turned 79-years-old on Sunday.

Ellis was the victim of a home burglary that happened on Jan. 26, 2014 at the 215 block of Cortez Street.

Police say Ellis was found unconscious after he had been assaulted and passed away from his injuries on Feb. 12, 2014.

Although no arrests have been made, the police department wants to remind the community of the investigation into his murder from 2014.

During the investigation, officers were able to obtain nearby surveillance footage which captured the man coming from the area of Ellis’ home.

Video shows a man wearing a green Aeropostale brand shirt that says “Surf Malibu”.

The investigation also revealed that an antique-style double-barrel shotgun was stolen from the residence.

Investigators say they have received numerous tips and have followed each possible lead.

To this date, no one has been charged with Mr. Ellis’ murder.

The Laredo Police Department sends Mr. Ellis’ family thoughts and prayers as the family continues to seek closure for their father’s death.

