Advertisement

Fire crew rescues dog found in deep hole

The pup was found at the bottom of a hole while a man was checking a property in metro Atlanta.
The pup was found at the bottom of a hole while a man was checking a property in metro Atlanta.(Source: Cobb County Animal Services)
By Ed Payne
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A dog is back with its owner after it was found at the bottom of a deep hole.

Ty McIntyre found the pup while checking a property northwest of Atlanta, according to a Facebook post from Cobb County Animal Services.

“Cobb Fire (Station 1) responded and with the help of ACO Huber the dog was freed unharmed,” an animal services Instagram post said. “The owner was located shortly after.”

Thank you to Mr. Ty McIntyre who found this sweet dog. He was checking a property and found the dog in a hole. Cobb Fire...

Posted by Cobb County Animal Services on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

It’s unclear how long the dog was in the hole.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One-year-old child mauled by family dog in south Laredo
File photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Former CBP officer pleads guilty to smuggling undocumented woman for housekeeping
Woman wakes up covered in blood
Texas woman wakes up to blood dripping from ceiling
Police reveal identity of city’s fourth murder victim
Police reveal identity of city’s fourth murder victim
Texas law now permanently allows alcohol to go
Texas law now permanently allows alcohol to go

Latest News

18-wheeler knocks out power lines
18-wheeler crash causes power outage in 359 area
Jose Alfredo Bueno Rea
Agents arrest child sex offender
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden boosting world vaccine sharing commitment to 80M doses
FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, real estate heir Robert Durst looks over during his...
Durst trial resumes without defendant; jurors questioned
Questions and concerns remain as many ditch their masks with CDC guidance.
COVID: CDC mask guidance causes confusion