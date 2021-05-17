Advertisement

Former CBP officer pleads guilty to smuggling undocumented woman for housekeeping

On January second, Rhonda Lee Walker tried to get an undocumented woman from Mexico to work in the U.S.
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A former Customs and Border Protection officer pleads guilty to helping a woman enter the country illegally and employing her as a nanny and housekeeper.

According to reports, Walker lied to authorities, claiming the woman was her biological aunt and denied processing her or having her employed at her home.

Walker’s sentencing will be Aug. 9 and she faces up to ten years in prison.

