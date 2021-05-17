Former CBP officer pleads guilty to smuggling undocumented woman for housekeeping

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A former Customs and Border Protection officer pleads guilty to helping a woman enter the country illegally and employing her as a nanny and housekeeper.

Back on January second, Rhonda Lee Walker tried to get an undocumented woman from Mexico to work in the United States.

According to reports, Walker lied to authorities, claiming the woman was her biological aunt and denied processing her or having her employed at her home.

Walker’s sentencing will be Aug. 9 and she faces up to ten years in prison.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.