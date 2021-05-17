Laredo business owners face labor shortage

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Unemployment benefits, health concerns or something else?

That’s what Laredo business owners are asking themselves as to why they’re having trouble filling open job positions -- and the issue isn’t just happening locally.

For some local restaurant owners, they say they’ve been working with a skeleton crew.

Celestino Marina is the general manager and owner of Fuddruckers in north Laredo.

He had to close his second location permanently because some employees didn’t return to work.

“We closed, and we sent everyone to unemployment,” he said. “Doing that, we thought we were going to be able to open, but nobody answers their phone. Nobody even answers the phone, so that’s pretty disappointing.”

At Fuddruckers, starting pay is $7.25 an hour with raises based on loyalty and skill.

He added, “They don’t want to work because they are very used to being comfortable with the amount of money the government is giving them.”

White house Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates says that argument isn’t in line with expert consensus.

In a media briefing Bates said, “Maybe you’re a parent and your school system is partially open … or maybe you are concerned about coming back into a work place where you’re exposed to other people.”

According to the White House’s April jobs report, the economy added 1.5 million jobs over the last three months.

At the same time reporting an increase in the percent of unemployed workers experiencing long-term unemployment.

Laredo’s Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino, who owns his own family practice, is also experiencing a labor shortage.

“Other people are still afraid to go out and get exposed, especially people who are not vaccinated. If you don’t have to work because you’re getting help, well it’s human nature not to work if you don’t have to work,” he said.

Being on the border presents another challenge.

Dr. Trevino anticipates the coming change. ”By the time they open the bridges, we need to be ready because people can hardly wait to come here to the United States to do their shopping and take the weekend off and see the restaurants they don’t have on the Mexican side.”

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.