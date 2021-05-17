Advertisement

Laredo Health Authority comments on CDC’s new guidelines

Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -According to the CDC, those who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear mask in a public setting; as a result, the Laredo Health Authority is stressing the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Victor Trevino says just this past week, an 11 month old and a three-year-old arrived at the emergency room with COVID-19 and were transported out of town to an ICU.

Kids 12 to 15 are now eligible to receive the vaccine, which he says will help the situation but anyone who is unvaccinated should still take precautionary measures.

Dr. Trevino says, “People might say people change their position very frequently, which is true, but it’s based on science and based on studies. It’s not based on whims.”

About 56 percent of Laredo’s population is now vaccinated.

