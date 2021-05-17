LISD mourns loss of former superintendent

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The LISD Family is mourning the loss of its former superintendent Dr. Marcus Nelson who passed away over the weekend.

An LISD board member said Dr. Nelson passed away Saturday morning from health complications he had been suffering from recently.

The former superintendent served the district between 2009 and 2017 before taking a job at the Waco Independent School District.

In 2014, Dr. Nelson was named the Texas Superintendent of the Year.

Most recently he was serving as a consultant for Merlin ISD near Waco.

In a statement sent to KGNS LISD says, “The entire Laredo ISD family is profoundly saddened by the news of Dr. Nelson’s passing. The news of his death was unexpected, and we mourn his loss. He loved Laredo and the children of this community and wanted to provide our students with every educational opportunity and advantage available. On behalf of the LISD board of trustees, the students and staff, we send our sincerest condolences, thoughts, and prayers to his son and family. May he rest in peace.”

