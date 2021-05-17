Motion hearing set for man accused of quadruple murder

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The case of a man accused of a quadruple murder will be heard this week.

This Wednesday a motion hearing is set for the case of Samuel Enrique Lopez.

Lopez is being tried for allegedly killing four people including a two-year-old child in April of 2020.

His case will be heard in the 406th district court at 9 in the morning.

Back in December, a state judge died the request from defense attorneys to keep prosecutors from seeking the death penalty.

