Motion hearing set for man accused of quadruple murder
Samuel Enrique Lopez is accused of killing four people including a two-year-old child in April of 2020
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The case of a man accused of a quadruple murder will be heard this week.
This Wednesday a motion hearing is set for the case of Samuel Enrique Lopez.
Lopez is being tried for allegedly killing four people including a two-year-old child in April of 2020.
His case will be heard in the 406th district court at 9 in the morning.
Back in December, a state judge died the request from defense attorneys to keep prosecutors from seeking the death penalty.
