One-year-old child mauled by family dog in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A 15-month-old child is in critical condition after being mauled by the family’s pitbull.

According to El Mañana, it happened at 6 p.m. on Friday evening in the Cielito Lindo subdivision in south Laredo.

The Laredo Fire Department says paramedics took her to the hospital in critical condition with multiple bites on her body.

Some of her left ear was torn off and some of her skull was exposed.

The case is under investigation by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.