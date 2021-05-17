Advertisement

Pipeline flows, but pump prices increase

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week...
According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week in a row.(Source: WLOS, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gas is once again flowing to gas stations in the Southeast southeastern gas stations, but it’s coming at a steeper price.

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week in a row.

It now stands at $3.03 a gallon. Last week, gas prices hit $3 a gallon for the first time since 2014.

GasBuddy points to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown as the culprit for the higher pump prices.

With the pipeline back up and running, energy experts say they expect prices to come down in the hardest-hit states.

Colonial shut down last week after a ransomware attack on its system.

On Saturday, the company said its system had returned to “normal operations.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One-year-old child mauled by family dog in south Laredo
Power Outage Accident
UPDATE: 18-wheeler crash leads to power outage
Laredo Labor Shortage
Laredo business owners face labor shortage
File photo: Target
Retail giant updates facemask policy for guests and employees
File photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Former CBP officer pleads guilty to smuggling undocumented woman for housekeeping

Latest News

Questions and concerns remain as many ditch their masks with CDC guidance.
CDC mask guidance causes confusion
A growing list of stores are dropping their mask mandates, but some groups are concerned about...
Stores drop mask policy: How will it impact shoppers?
An Israeli airstrike early Sunday hit two civilian buildings, killing at least two Palestinians...
Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive
UISD asks students to return Chromebooks
UISD students asked to return Chromebooks
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Bidens paid 25.9% rate and earned $607,336, tax returns show