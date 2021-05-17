Advertisement

Police investigating man’s death after he died while in custody

The 38-year-old man was taken into custody after he allegedly burgled a home and was showing erratic behavior
File photo: Laredo Police
File photo: Laredo Police(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is investigating the death of a man who died while in police custody.

The incident happened on Monday, May 17 at around 3:22 a.m. when officers were called out to the 300 block of International Boulevard.

Officers arrived and met with a woman who stated that a man broke into her home. The man then fled the scene, officers were able to search the area and located a man attempting to break into another home.

The man was arrested and transported to the county jail where he was displaying erratic behavior.

Officers transported the man to a local hospital where he was later declared deceased.

The identity of the 38-year-old man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

