LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Over a thousand residents in east Laredo are without power due to an outage.

According to the AEP website, the outage is reported in the Vista Nueva area, next to the student activity complex.

Roughly 1,700 customers are without power.

Crews are aware of the issue and are working to restore power as soon as 1:30 p.m.

