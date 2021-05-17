Retail giant updates facemask policy for guests and employees

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A retail giant is updating its policy when it comes to the use of facemasks in its store.

On Monday, Target issued a press release on its website saying, “The Health and Safety of our guests and team members have been Target’s top priority throughout the pandemic and we’ve closely and consistently followed the CDC’s recommendations over time.”

Last week the CDC updated its guidance which means the retail store will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and employees to wear coverings in stores except where it’s required by local ordinances.

The statement goes on to say face coverings will continue to be strongly recommended for guests and employees who are not fully vaccinated, and they will continue its safety and cleaning measures.

Target is also one of the stores that is offering COVID-19 vaccines by appointment.

