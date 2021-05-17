Advertisement

Retail giant updates facemask policy for guests and employees

Target is also one of the stores that is offering COVID-19 vaccines by appointment
File photo: Target
File photo: Target(KGNS)
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A retail giant is updating its policy when it comes to the use of facemasks in its store.

On Monday, Target issued a press release on its website saying, “The Health and Safety of our guests and team members have been Target’s top priority throughout the pandemic and we’ve closely and consistently followed the CDC’s recommendations over time.”

Last week the CDC updated its guidance which means the retail store will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and employees to wear coverings in stores except where it’s required by local ordinances.

The statement goes on to say face coverings will continue to be strongly recommended for guests and employees who are not fully vaccinated, and they will continue its safety and cleaning measures.

Target is also one of the stores that is offering COVID-19 vaccines by appointment.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman wakes up covered in blood
Texas woman wakes up to blood dripping from ceiling
Texas law now permanently allows alcohol to go
Texas law now permanently allows alcohol to go
Police reveal identity of city’s fourth murder victim
Police reveal identity of city’s fourth murder victim
33-year-old Eric Munoz
Texas most wanted fugitive arrested by DPS
Man accused of assault
Laredo Police searching for man tied to assault

Latest News

Laredo Labor Shortage
Laredo business owners face labor shortage
FILE — In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks...
Gaetz associate pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges
Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Laredo Health Authority comments on CDC’s new guidelines
An Israeli airstrike early Sunday hit two civilian buildings, killing at least two Palestinians...
Israeli strikes hit Gaza tunnels as diplomats work for truce
Laredo Business Owners Face Labor Shortage
Laredo Labor Shortage