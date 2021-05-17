Saint Augustine Students give thanks to healthcare workers with small gesture

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -On the heels of celebrating Nurses Week, there is no doubt that these frontline workers clearly deserve much gratitude for risking their lives and that of their families to care for coronavirus patients this past year.

The generous efforts of a group of students from Saint Augustine are being recognized after they showed up at a local hospital bearing gifts for local nurses.

Saint Augustine High School student Marielise Rodriguez says they thought about what they could do to show a token of appreciation to all the doctors and nurses that have been working hard during this pandemic.

It was a year of trying times that saw many doctors and nurses working long hours and many times they were not able to leave their patients to grab a bite of food.

Since doctors and nurses need to be well-fed, they decided to donate gift cards from Starbucks and Taco Palenque to allow them to grab a bite to eat and a hot cup of coffee.

It’s a simple gesture that goes a long way.

Chad Donovan, Doctors Hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer says the gesture is really motivating for the nurses.

Donovan says, “They always like to be appreciated for the work they do, of course this isn’t something we expect, but it’s always nice that people are seeing what you’re doing and putting in the hard work.”

Hard work that many times goes unnoticed but not to this group of students who worked to raise $3,000 to purchase 300 $10 gift cards that would serve to show their appreciation.

The 300 gift cards were divided up between Laredo’s three hospitals with Doctors Hospital, Laredo Medical Center and Laredo Specialty Hospital each receiving one hundred each.

