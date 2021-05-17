Status hearing set for former BP agent accused of killing four women

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The former federal agent who is accused of killing four women will be heard in court this week.

This Thursday, a status hearing is set to take place for Juan David Ortiz.

The former Border Patrol agent is facing multiple murder counts for an alleged killing spree that claimed the lives of four Laredo women back in 2018.

The status hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. also at the 406th District Court.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.