Texans have one more month to file taxes

Filers in the lone star state will have until June 15 to file because of the winter freeze that left many without power.
Tax deadlines
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Monday, May 17 is the deadline for many Americans filing their 2020 tax returns... however, Texans will have an extra month.

The original filing and payment due date was April 15, but the IRS pushed the deadline to May 17.

Meanwhile, filers in the lone star state will have until June 15 to file because of the winter freeze that left many without power.

The move gives individual filers, tax preparers, and the IRS itself more time to sort through the many changes affecting one’s 2020 taxes from the latest COVID relief package.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

