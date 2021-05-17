The heat is back on!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a nice refreshing weekend, things are about to get heated!

On Monday we’ll start out in the upper 70s and see a high of about 99 degrees with clear and sunny skies.

Now as we head into Tuesday, those chances of rain will reappear, bringing more humidity which could put us at 100 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Things will cool down just a bit on Wednesday.

We are anticipating a high of 90 degrees with a 70 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain will continue for the rest of the week.

On Thursday we are looking at a high of 90 again with a 40 percent chance of rain and then on Friday a high of 93.

Those chances of rain will decrease to 20 percent into the weekend.

On Friday Saturday and Sunday we’ll be between 93 to 94 degrees which isn’t too bad considering we are entering the end of May.

No signs of extreme heat like we saw a couple of years ago, but the worst heat is yet to come.

