Advertisement

UISD students asked to return Chromebooks

Those who don’t return their computers by May 21st will not be allowed to pass their grade or graduate if they are seniors.
UISD asks students to return Chromebooks
UISD asks students to return Chromebooks(KGNS)
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD is asking students to return their Chromebooks with a strong warning if they don’t.

Those who don’t return their computers by May 21st will not be allowed to pass their grade or graduate if they are seniors.

With the school year just about over, the district says there are plenty of opportunities to do so before the deadline.

However, some students may have an option to buy their computer.

“We are going to allow students that are using a Dell non-touch Chromebook to keep their Chromebooks for twenty dollars,” said Judith Garcia, UISD director of instructional technology. “So I think that’s an incredible opportunity for some of our children who do not have the ability to go out and buy additional equipment, and they’ll be able to keep their Chromebook.”

The district said that only the non-touch units are for sale, all touch-screen computers must be returned.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One-year-old child mauled by family dog in south Laredo
Power Outage Accident
UPDATE: 18-wheeler crash leads to power outage
Laredo Labor Shortage
Laredo business owners face labor shortage
File photo: Target
Retail giant updates facemask policy for guests and employees
File photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Former CBP officer pleads guilty to smuggling undocumented woman for housekeeping

Latest News

Water boil notice
Boil notice announced after water line break
File photo: Laredo Police
Police investigating man’s death after he died while in custody
James “Jimmy" Ellis and man caught on surveillance video
Family of James Ellis still seeks closure, seven years after death
18-wheeler knocks out power lines
18-wheeler crash causes power outage in 359 area