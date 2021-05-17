UISD students asked to return Chromebooks

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD is asking students to return their Chromebooks with a strong warning if they don’t.

Those who don’t return their computers by May 21st will not be allowed to pass their grade or graduate if they are seniors.

With the school year just about over, the district says there are plenty of opportunities to do so before the deadline.

However, some students may have an option to buy their computer.

“We are going to allow students that are using a Dell non-touch Chromebook to keep their Chromebooks for twenty dollars,” said Judith Garcia, UISD director of instructional technology. “So I think that’s an incredible opportunity for some of our children who do not have the ability to go out and buy additional equipment, and they’ll be able to keep their Chromebook.”

The district said that only the non-touch units are for sale, all touch-screen computers must be returned.

