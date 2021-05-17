Water issues in south Laredo forces dismissal of one elementary school

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Classes at a local elementary school are canceled for the day after experiencing issues with their water.

Roosevelt Elementary School dismissed its students early Monday morning due to a water pressure outage from the city.

Students that were scheduled to take the STAAR test will be rescheduled to take the exam on Friday.

Administrators are calling the parents to pick up their children.

Fourth Graders were the ones who were scheduled to test.

