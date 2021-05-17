Zapata County K-9 officer bit by rattlesnake
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A K-9 officer in south Texas is injured after getting bit by a rattle snake.
The Zapata County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of Pico who sustained a snake bite in his facial area over the weekend.
He is in stable condition but requires special medical treatment.
The sheriff’s office says they are praying for a speedy recover and hoping he is able to get back on duty soon.
