Zapata County K-9 officer bit by rattlesnake

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A K-9 officer in south Texas is injured after getting bit by a rattle snake.

The Zapata County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of Pico who sustained a snake bite in his facial area over the weekend.

He is in stable condition but requires special medical treatment.

The sheriff’s office says they are praying for a speedy recover and hoping he is able to get back on duty soon.

