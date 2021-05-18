311 experiencing high call volume
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The city is experiencing an influx of calls to 311 due to Monday night’s storm.
This has created a longer than usual wait times at 311.
Authorities are being advised to be patient as 311 operators are dealing with a high call volume.
They are working fast to assist everyone as soon as possible.
