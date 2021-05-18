Here comes the rain again

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Hot air from the Mexican Plateau has arrived aloft. Most thunderstorm activity will track near the northern edge of the Plateau air, a bit to our north tonight and Tuesday. A complex of thunderstorms will create a large pool of rain cooled air over central Texas Tuesday night, forcing the Plateau air to retreat south by Wednesday. This will take the thunderstorm activity south into our part of the state. Some of the rains may be heavy in spots. A wave in the upper level wind flow will stall out near our area by Thursday, continuing chance of scattered afternoon showers through the weekend.

I’m expecting partly to mostly cloudy tonight, low in the mid to high 70′s. Partly cloudy Tuesday, a chance of a thundershower late Tuesday night, high in the upper 90′s. Thunderstorms are likely Wednesday, heavy rain in spots, high in the 80′s. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers Thursday, high near 90. Partly to mostly cloudy Friday through Monday, slight shower chances, high near 90.

