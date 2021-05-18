Accident on Killam and I-35 causing closures

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An accident at Killam Boulevard and I-35 is causing temporary closures in the area.

According to the Laredo Police Department, a crash at Killam Boulevard and I-35 has prompted the closure of Frontage Road south of Killam.

Police are advising motorists to drive with caution and seek alternate routes to get to destination.

Crews are currently working to clear the accident.

