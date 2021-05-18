Advertisement

Alleged undocumented immigrants dropped off in Nuevo Laredo

Several men and women walking on the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge could be seen, even several families with young children.
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:57 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Biden administration continues to grapple with swelling numbers of migrants along the southwestern border.

In April alone, over 170,000 migrants were encountered by the Border Patrol.

Many are now waiting for a court date to determine their future.

The above video shows several alleged undocumented immigrants being released in Nuevo Laredo by federal authorities.

Several men and women walking on the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge could be seen, even several families with young children.

This has become a common scene in Nuevo Laredo.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One-year-old child mauled by family dog in south Laredo
Laredo Labor Shortage
Laredo business owners face labor shortage
Power Outage Accident
UPDATE: 18-wheeler crash leads to power outage
File photo: Laredo Police
Police investigating man’s death after he died while in custody
File photo: Target
Retail giant updates facemask policy for guests and employees

Latest News

Rio Bravo trash pickup
Rio Bravo to hold trash pickup
FILE
One-year-old child mauled by family dog in south Laredo
Dr. A. Marcus Nelson. (Waco ISD photo)
LISD mourns loss of former superintendent
Source: AP Newsroom
Severe thunderstorms cause power outages