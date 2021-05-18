Alleged undocumented immigrants dropped off in Nuevo Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Biden administration continues to grapple with swelling numbers of migrants along the southwestern border.

In April alone, over 170,000 migrants were encountered by the Border Patrol.

Many are now waiting for a court date to determine their future.

The above video shows several alleged undocumented immigrants being released in Nuevo Laredo by federal authorities.

Several men and women walking on the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge could be seen, even several families with young children.

This has become a common scene in Nuevo Laredo.

