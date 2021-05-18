Advertisement

Better Business Bureau: Beware of rental scammers

If a deal seems too good to be true, that’s because it’s probably a scam.
By Barbara Campos
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Renting in Laredo can be costly for some, and it can be time consuming to find the right place.

Many are using online platforms to rent, but before signing on the dotted line, there are some things to consider.

A recent study by Better Business Bureau finds that fraud is common in the online rental home market... 43% of online shoppers encountered a fake listing and more than 5 million consumers have lost money to such scams.

Scammers are posting fake listings.

“They try to get a deposit from the victim,” said Jason Meza. “They may communicate by email or text message only.”

Jason Meza from Better Business Bureau gave KGNS tips to help our viewers.

AirBnB, Craigslist, and Rent.com are a couple of sites where you may find a listing with low rent, many perks and great amenities.

“You need to search multiple websites and see who actually owns the property that way you don’t get conned.”

The typical excuses from rental scammers are: they’re out of the country or unavailable to meet in person to show you the property.

“Ask for a virtual tour. Have someone use a cellphone and have someone do a live video chat of the tour. That’s the best way to know if someone actually has inventory of the home.”

The Better Business Bureau also recommends using the renters site you’re using and to continue to communicating on that same platform.

“Once you send money, a deposit, either a fake set of keys are in the mail or they disappear. We see this in long term and short term rentals, too.”

With the pandemic, many people are relying more on handling their business virtually, but Meza says you shouldn’t ignore the red flags.

