Bridge restrictions extended another month

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Officials in Mexico have announced that they are extending bridge restrictions to non-essential travel for another month.

Government officials in Mexico announced on Tuesday that the restriction of non-essential travel will remain in place until June 21st.

Congressman Henry Cuellar announced that he received word and he says the U.S. will more than likely comply with the request.

Cross border travel has been suspended for over 14 months now.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.